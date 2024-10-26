Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.51. 6,463,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,507,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
