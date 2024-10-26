Busey Bank Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Busey Bank grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,391,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

Netflix Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $754.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $705.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $658.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $395.62 and a 52-week high of $773.00. The company has a market cap of $322.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

