Busey Bank Has $682,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Busey Bank lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 54.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $56.49 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.