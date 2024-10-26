BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $559.93 Million

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. BOOK OF MEME has a total market capitalization of $559.93 million and approximately $276.40 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOOK OF MEME has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.33 or 0.00236792 BTC.

BOOK OF MEME Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,958,889,497 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,958,889,541.82611. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00920515 USD and is down -6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $286,005,155.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOK OF MEME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

