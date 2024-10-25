Navcoin Price Tops $0.0305 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $56,245.62 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00063558 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00018722 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007033 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,364.03 or 0.38001238 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

