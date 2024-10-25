CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.830-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of CTO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.56. 441,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,849. The company has a market cap of $448.82 million, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 14.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 276.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTO. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CTO

Insider Activity at CTO Realty Growth

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $58,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,016.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.