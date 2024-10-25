Casper Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $104.90 million and approximately $19.95 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,008,915,066 coins and its circulating supply is 12,400,812,601 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,008,264,607 with 12,400,192,548 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.00784979 USD and is down -14.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $19,182,413.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

