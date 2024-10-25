Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Carlisle Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $41.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.93. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

