Qtum Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, Qtum has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $252.27 million and $25.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00003601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.94 or 0.03778477 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00040176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,369,098 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.