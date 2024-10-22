Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124.40 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 132.20 ($1.72), with a volume of 2476083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.40 ($1.78).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.86) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBRE

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £328.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,101.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 156.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Sabre Insurance Group

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Bryan Joseph purchased 32,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £49,849.92 ($64,723.34). In related news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 7,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,923.76 ($12,884.65). Also, insider Bryan Joseph bought 32,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £49,849.92 ($64,723.34). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,032,166. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.