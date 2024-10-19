ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target Raised to $57.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACIW. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $53.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $373.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $114,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

