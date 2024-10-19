Barclays Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $64.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Get General Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,408,000 after purchasing an additional 492,693 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,886,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 164,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.