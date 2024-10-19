Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.96.

NYSE:ETR opened at $135.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.75. Entergy has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $135.79.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,310,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,854,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Entergy by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 700.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

