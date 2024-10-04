HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) & BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Financial Review

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -21.66% -3.33% -1.89% HubSpot -1.15% -2.33% -1.04%

Risk & Volatility

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $853.00 million 1.61 -$130.00 million ($0.29) -8.02 HubSpot $2.39 billion 11.02 -$176.29 million ($2.65) -195.37

This table compares BlackBerry and HubSpot”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BlackBerry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BlackBerry and HubSpot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 0 6 1 1 2.38 HubSpot 0 4 21 0 2.84

BlackBerry presently has a consensus target price of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 37.63%. HubSpot has a consensus target price of $610.79, suggesting a potential upside of 17.98%. Given BlackBerry’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than HubSpot.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of HubSpot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HubSpot beats BlackBerry on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions. It also provides BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS); BlackBerry Certicom, a patented elliptic curve cryptography, which provides device security, anti-counterfeiting and product authentication solutions; BlackBerry Radar offers monitoring and telematics solutions; BlackBerry Professional; and cyber security consulting services. In addition, the company is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content. It offers Operations Hub, which is designed to unify customer data, automate business processes, data cleanup, and provide customer insights and connections; and Commerce Hub, a B2B commerce suite. In addition, the company provides professional services to educate and train customers on how to utilize its CRM platform; and customer success, as well as phone and/or email and chat-based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

