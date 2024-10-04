Comparing Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) & Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) and Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Till Capital has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fundamental Global has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Till Capital alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Fundamental Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Till Capital and Fundamental Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Fundamental Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A N/A N/A Fundamental Global -14.29% -16.00% -5.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and Fundamental Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million 0.54 -$2.18 million N/A N/A Fundamental Global $32.17 million 0.86 $3.85 million ($0.18) -5.39

Fundamental Global has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Summary

Fundamental Global beats Till Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

(Get Free Report)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fundamental Global

(Get Free Report)

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Fundamental Global Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.