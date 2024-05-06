Monroe Capital (MRCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Monroe Capital to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 million. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

MRCC stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 5,002.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.