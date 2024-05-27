Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Has $40.53 Million Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 670,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 4.1% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $40,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 287,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 227,003 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,242,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 925,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,341 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 901.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 210,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 189,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,087,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

AVDE stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 125,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,065. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.