Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Strategies Inc.

Quantitative Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up 4.7% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quantitative Strategies Inc. owned about 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,060. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

