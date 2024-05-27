Quantitative Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Quantitative Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 19.4% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $31,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 167,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 72,733 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,482. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

