Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Invests $35.93 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 231,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,930,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,291,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,010.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,631,000 after purchasing an additional 454,209 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276,387 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,517,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 153,876 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.17. The stock had a trading volume of 728,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.36. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

