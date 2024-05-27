Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $73,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.66. 86,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,603. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

