8Vc Gp I LLC Buys Shares of 2,537,558 Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)

8Vc Gp I LLC bought a new stake in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,537,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Senti Biosciences makes up about 1.7% of 8Vc Gp I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 8Vc Gp I LLC owned about 0.06% of Senti Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senti Biosciences by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,969,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 143,785 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

SNTI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.34. 82,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.88. Senti Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Senti Biosciences Profile

Senti Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SNTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senti Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,692.82% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

