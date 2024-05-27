Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises 0.4% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVRE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVRE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

