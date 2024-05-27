Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned 9.47% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 775,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,595 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,770,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,424,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,853,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.81. 4,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,287. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

