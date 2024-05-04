B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Lion Electric Trading Up 7.6 %

Lion Electric stock opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of C$1.22 and a 12-month high of C$3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$318.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.04). Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of C$82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.31 million.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

