Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires Shares of 4,026 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,546,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 365.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 494,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after acquiring an additional 60,369 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

