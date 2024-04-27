Larson Financial Group LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 193.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $149.76 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $159.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.56.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

