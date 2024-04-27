Larson Financial Group LLC Has $26,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 456,274 shares of company stock worth $72,410,859. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

