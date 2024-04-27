Duality Advisers LP Takes $245,000 Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $84,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

CG opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

