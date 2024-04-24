Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

