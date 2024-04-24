Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 987 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,410 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,356 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

HBAN opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.