Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 238 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.03 and a 200-day moving average of $152.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.57 and a 52-week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

