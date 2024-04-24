Sigma Planning Corp Sells 136,716 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,716 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 266,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

