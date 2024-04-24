CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 347.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,772 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CarMax were worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.