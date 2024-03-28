S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $199,052,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.