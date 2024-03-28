Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lifted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $648.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $645.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.88. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

