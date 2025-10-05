ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Raises Stake in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $236.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.47. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $294.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.