V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXE. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expand Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Trading Up 2.8%

EXE stock opened at $109.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.20. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $123.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%.The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is 589.74%.

About Expand Energy

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.