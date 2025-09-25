Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 483 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $FAUG

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 81.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

FAUG stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $50.02.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

