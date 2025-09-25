Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 107 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,037,000 after purchasing an additional 640,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,539,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,281,000 after purchasing an additional 49,088 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.2% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,191,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after buying an additional 290,135 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,159,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,226,000 after buying an additional 89,271 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NBIX opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%.The company had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,050,080.36. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,730 shares in the company, valued at $638,550. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,960 shares of company stock worth $23,955,553. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.