Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,413 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Workday by 54.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $241.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.63 and its 200 day moving average is $237.71. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $273,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 95,756 shares in the company, valued at $22,541,919.96. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,053 shares of company stock worth $59,011,015 over the last three months. 19.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $279.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

