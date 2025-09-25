GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,191,981 shares of company stock worth $418,740,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE DELL opened at $132.00 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.25 and a 200 day moving average of $112.76.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Dell Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.