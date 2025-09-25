Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 1,308 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after buying an additional 4,155,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15,395.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after buying an additional 1,346,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after buying an additional 1,247,196 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE VLO opened at $171.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.78 and its 200 day moving average is $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $173.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 188.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

