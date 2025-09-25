CX Institutional Sells 400 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,209,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $179.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.97.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.64.

Read Our Latest Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.