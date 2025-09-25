CX Institutional Sells 1,832 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in HP were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 141.4% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 165.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

