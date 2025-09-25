CX Institutional Grows Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

CX Institutional boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 370.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.2%

ARE stock opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.19, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $125.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently -4,061.54%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.