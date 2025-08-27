American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in Kelly Services, Inc. $KELYA

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,540 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 5,012.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KELYA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.52 million, a P/E ratio of -70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. Kelly Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

In related news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 87,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,886.40. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

