Swiss National Bank Has $8.26 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in KB Home were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in KB Home by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 30.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of KB Home and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

KB Home Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.34. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,024.40. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

