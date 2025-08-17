Swiss National Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Vaxcyte worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

PCVX stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.21. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $121.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCVX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

About Vaxcyte

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

