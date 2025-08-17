Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Boise Cascade worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 338.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 93.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 60.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.28. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $155.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.32.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, EVP Troy Little sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $168,942.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,453.10. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $149,634.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,841.99. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $511,869 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

